The bloodiest weekend of the year in Chicago killed 5 people, 63 were injured
Long weekend in honor of Independence Day in Chicago (Il) shot nearly 70 people, 5 of them were killed. This is despite the fact that at this period, city police put on the streets for more fifteen hundred officers. This writes CBS Chicago.
The most violent day of the long weekend was Friday, July 5. On this day, 17 people were injured and three were killed in shootings across the city. Thursday, July 4, there were 16 shootings, two of which were fatal.
On Saturday, the city had 15 shootings, and Sunday 17.
Around 19:00 on Friday, two men were shot as they stood on the sidewalk near Laramie & Fulton. Police reported that two gunmen approached and shot the men and then fled in a gray sedan.
40-year-old victim was taken to hospital where he was declared dead, the 65-year-old man was seriously injured and is in critical condition.
At about 3 a.m. Friday in the area of fuller Park, an armed man approached the 22-year-old woman and shot her in the head. She was declared dead at the scene.
37-year-old man was killed and 32-year-old woman injured during conflict with a group of people in the area of Austin.
As a result of the incident, the man was wounded in the chest and was taken to hospital where he was declared dead. The woman received two bullets in the arm and hospitalized in stable condition.
In addition, the 4 Jul been 2 fatal shootings.
In Humboldt Park, a 32-year-old man was killed around 11:30. 31-year-old and 23-year-old man and 17-year-old boy injured in that shooting.
Around 1:30 in the Park West Garfield 35-year-old woman was drinking with a man in the house near Wilcox and Kildare, between them when suddenly the conflict erupted. She was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the 11th district in the Western part of the city had the highest number of shootings.
Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot said about his focus on the fight against violence in the city. This weekend in photos from the police Department of Chicago is seen as she attends shift change at midnight.
Later she was with the officers of the 7th district, which patrolled Englewood, a neighborhood that is considered a hot spot in the city.
Police officer Eddie Johnson said that that Bank holiday weekend, the police patrolled the city under the new scheme.
“One of the things we’re going to do things a little differently, it’s additional patrols, we now have many secret officers, they will be our eyes and ears throughout the city,” said Johnson ahead of the holiday weekend.
Fireworks on Navy Pier, too, was not without incident, in a fight between gangs of the city were injured 3 people. And at least 13 people were injured during a stampede after the incident.
Despite the mayor’s plan the city flood the city with police patrols for added security, the long weekend in honor of Independence Day became the bloodiest weekend this year in Chicago.
Last year on this holiday, more than 100 people were wounded, 15 of them died.