The bloody bullfights during a holiday in Spain, the Americans suffered serious injuries
After the opening of the festival of San Fermin in Spain during the bullfight, the man from San Francisco (CA) butted in the neck of the bull. The man was immediately hospitalized, writes FOX News.
46-year-old man was involved in bullfighting in the city Pamplona and at the point of completion of the race he suffered injuries as a result of hitting the bull. Injuries were serious enough to require surgical intervention.
It was one of two Americans who were injured in this festival. Another, 23-year-old man from Kentucky, was wounded in the thigh and hospitalized. The names of the victims were not disclosed.
In addition, injured at least three people. City officials said the 40-year-old Spanish citizen was injured thigh, and two young Spaniard received a head injury.
This festival attracts about 1 million spectators every year. During a 9-day Fiesta of San Fermin, every morning through the narrow streets of the city run six bulls, and after the race fighting these animals.
Running of the bulls which lasted 2 minutes and 41 seconds, immediately after the official opening of the festival, when tens of thousands of guests celebrate the beginning of the festival the narrow streets during a bullfight.
The annual festival also includes musical performances, traditional sports and dance games, religious procession in honor of the local patron, the fireworks competition and endless parties.