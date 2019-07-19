The bloody drama in the street racing in Britain: shocking video released
On the night of 19 July in the UK there was a car accident, which caused a great resonance in society. While street racing in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, faced two cars. After impact, both cars crashed into spectators, who stood on different sides of the road. As the result of injuries to 17 people. Most of them were adolescents aged 14 to 17 years. Miraculously no one was killed. Two victims are in serious condition.
British media published details of the accident. Driving the Nissan 350z was a 22-year-old Julian Castano. Black Toyota GT86 Dominic brown. He came especially for the race from the nearby town of St Albans. In the car with him was a man — 26-year-old Mindaugas of Dambrauskas.
This young man told reporters that they learned about the upcoming races from Facebook. The organizers invited everyone who has tuned cars. Dambrauskas claims that he and brown were not going to participate in races. Came to Stevenage, to look at the car.
Nissan after the accident
His words are confirmed by an Amateur video made by fans for a few seconds before the crash. Brown and Dambrauskas went to the track on the left side. The video shows how the Toyota slowed. Apparently, the driver was checking for cars on the highway. In that moment, when he went out on the main road, out of nowhere came a Nissan. Green car rushed with a speed not less than 130 km/h. it All happened in an instant. Nissanотбросило in the middle of the highway, where there was a group of spectators. Toyota flew up, hit people on the road and crashed into a large Billboard. The machine as a result of blown away.
“I saw a rushing from my side the green car and realized that now would be a kick. It just happened. It was very scary. We were thrown on the audience. People were falling like skittles, and there was nothing we could do…” — said Dambrauskas. He and his friend remained unharmed. Even the scratches were.
This is what’s left from Toyota
Was not injured and Julian Castano. He refused to communicate with journalists. His parents stated that the young man grieved incident.
Local resident Kimberly Choudhari saw everything that happened. She doesn’t understand why people went out in the middle of the highway and stood there. “The only explanation — I wanted to capture spectacular shots and videos. Almost all were holding enabled smartphones,” says a young woman.
29-year-old RIX Sidhu, the organizer of the night of the event, said that about any race it was not. It was assumed “static exhibition of tuning cars”, but something got out of control.
But local residents claim that Sidhu is lying. Night racing on this stretch of highway are conducted once a month for a long time. And each time your ad appears in Facebook.
“We have hundreds of times the police warned that someday this won’t end well. And here is the result. Well, no one was killed”, — said one of the residents Stevenage.
The British are outraged that the police had not taken any measures. Chief inspector Alicia Shaw claims that neither she nor her colleagues knew nothing about the upcoming race. In previous times the police came to patrol cars to the venue and detained those drivers who flagrantly violate the rules.
