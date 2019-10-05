The BMW M3 may be significantly more powerful than the promise Bavarians
To the possible surprise hinted Dino test “charged” crossover X3, which turned into the whole investigation.
Head of business unit Markus Flush already stated that one of the most long-awaited novelties of the Bavarian concern will be released in two capacity variants. Thanks inline “six” with turbocharging, known under the code S58, the base sedan will get 480 HP, and the execution of the Competition out of raising it up to 510 HP Thus, the characteristics of the BMW M3 and the all terrain X3 M should be identical.
However, the IND Distribution’s first independent dyno test of the crossover in top modifications demonstrated unexpected results. According to measurements at the stand, on wheels crossover implements no less than 491 HP at the American number system in more than usual numbers is 498 forces.
And it’s really strange, since usually the transmission loss in capacity is about 10%. Accordingly, such a crossover of the manufacturer promises 510 HP “shaft” to the wheels should get around 450 HP So only begs two conclusions: either BMW learned how to radically reduce losses in the transmission or mounted on the crossover motor is much more powerful than indicated in his passport. According to the engineers, samarasa testimony, the real efficiency of the engine is about 550 HP
And this motor, according to the head of the “unit M” will be installed on the super-sedan the BMW M3. It remains to wait for the official debut of the novelty – and, perhaps, another independent denotata.