The BMW X5 has appeared, which runs on hydrogen
In Frankfurt debut BMW X5 i Hydrogen Next — concept that demonstrates the possibility of introducing fuel cell technology running on hydrogen. In 2022 the company intends to launch small-scale production of such vehicles, and mass production will begin not earlier than in 2025.
Details about the power plant in the BMW yet do not share. It is known only that its composition does not include an internal combustion engine — this is indicated by the absence of exhaust pipes. In the design of the exterior as visible elements that indicate that crossover to i-line: rims with blue accents and the body color Mineral White.
The advantages of a car with a unit that runs on fuel cells — great range and quick refueling. If modern electric cars need to recharge more than an hour, the tank of the hydrogen car can be filled in just a few minutes.
In the field of drive systems using hydrogen fuel cell technology, BMW is cooperating with Toyota. The company signed a partnership agreement in 2016. At the time the Bavarians had the experience of production of such vehicles for the year before that, they released a limited batch of hydrogen, the 5-Series GT.
In January 2017, the BMW Group and Toyota have teamed up with 11 leading energy, transport and industrial companies for the launch of the global initiative, called “Hydrogen to the Council.” His goal was to “create a unified vision for the energy revolution” and its promotion. To date, the Board is composed of approximately 60 companies.