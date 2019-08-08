The bodies of the suspects in the murders of B. K. was found near Gillam (PHOTO)

Loading...

A major search operation, police ended after Northern Manitoba was discovered two bodies allegedly belonging to suspect in murders in British Columbia.

Assistant RCMP Commissioner Jane Maclatchy said that the bodies were discovered Wednesday morning near the shoreline of the Nelson river, a kilometer away from the place where the last week has been found several items related to the two young people.

An autopsy to confirm the identity will be performed in Winnipeg on Thursday, but Maclatchy stated that this finding needs to bring relief to the families of three people killed in Northern B. K. and communities of Manitoba, where police have been searching for almost two weeks.

19-year-old Kama Malouda and 18-year-old Briere Shmigelskaya from Port Alberni, British Columbia, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Leonard dick, a University Professor from Vancouver.

Dick’s body was discovered on July 19 on the highway two kilometers South of the town of Dease Lake in British Columbia. Police said that will not disclose the cause of his death at the request of his family.

Macleod and Smigelski also suspected in the death of an American tourist Chinna diz and her Australian boyfriend Lucas Fowler. Their bodies were found on a highway near Liard Hot springs, British Columbia, July 15.

Assistant RCMP Commissioner Kevin Hackett said Thursday that the investigation into three murders continues.

“We will be extremely difficult to ascertain what was the motive, he said. – It is obvious that we have now will not be able to talk to these (suspects)”.

Hackett said that the police informed the families of dick, Dis and Fowler on the finding in Manitoba.

Police initially believed Macleod and Smigelschi missing when their charred car was found near the body of dick. Young people warned family and friends that they leave in search of work.

But later investigators have considered them suspects, and the details have surfaced about their love for video games. In one of the accounts it was found that Smigelski often playing a video game called “Russia Battlegrounds”, and the two young men in Facebook was connected to the account with the changed Soviet flag as an icon.

The representative of the RCMP also said that they are investigating the photo, where there is Nazi paraphernalia, are sent to one of the users Smigelski, which was also depicted in a military uniform, waving stribley rifle with a gas mask on his head.

The search for the suspects ran through the prairies to Northern Manitoba, which, according to the police, is equal to the distance from London to Moscow, when the second burned car in which they were travelling was found on 23 July near the town Gillam.

In search of helped helicopters and military aircraft. Maclatchy said objects detection helped reduce the scope of searches, and bodies were found nearby – about eight kilometers from the place where the Toyota RAV4 that belonged to dick.

“Our employees know that we just need to find the one clue that could move this search forward,” she said.

Hackett called a murder investigation in British Columbia in which the police received more than 1,000 calls with information, unpredictable and dynamic, because it involved the various provinces, remote areas and victims from other countries.

The mayor Gillam Dwayne foreman said that it is not surprising that young people died in this area.

He added that residents of the town are very emotionally took the news, and glad the search is over.

Brother deese, who lives in Britain, told the Associated Press that the family need time to realize the news that the bodies of the suspects were found.

“We have nothing to say” – he wrote in a text message, refusing further comment.