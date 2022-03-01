“The body is not to be taken to the Russian Federation, for fear of shocking the mass of the funeral,” – the matir of a kadirivtsa driven into Ukraine
Viktoriya MIKYTYUK, especially for “FAKTIV” (Vinnytsia)
The mothers of kadirіvtsіv are already mourning their blue-occupiers, who perished in Ukraine. And the corpses of the floor are rich, so before Russia not carry, so as not to shock the number of funerals. Stay at the morgues of Belarus, the docks won't end the war.
Recently, the video was published on the telegram channel “Ostanniy checkpoint”. In fragments of the mother of one of the dead kadirivtsivs in weeping, that revealing the knowledge about the waste RF.
«Madina, our Zargab died there. They called and alerted my brother. The stinks went into the like village, and there they bombed. Only 7 8 of them survived, — go to publications. — Tіla is found in Belarus. They didn't have hands, they were robbed. The soldiers will not be buried until the war is over. Otherwise, mothers will be shocked by such a large number of funerals. Bіdnі our lads. We didn’t need a bula tsya and nbsp; wars, we were driven in and nbsp; in two veins. in Ukraine already has 6,000 soldiers.
