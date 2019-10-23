The body of an American the very beginning “to make” beer – after in his gut settled…
Medical journal BMJ Open Gastroenterology reported on a curious case. The body of 46-year-old American, whose name was not disclosed, he began to develop a beer — after in his gut settled yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae used in the manufacture of this drink. The fungus proliferated due to prolonged use of antibiotics, which the man had prescribed in 2011 in connection with the finger injury. They changed the balance of intestinal microflora.
After some time after the end of treatment the patient started to have problems. He complained of depression, clouding of consciousness, aggressive behavior. He showed symptoms that are normally experienced by alcoholics — even though he was a teetotaler.
Once on the street, the man was stopped by police who suspected that the man drives the car in a drunken state. During the examination he found elevated blood alcohol — equivalent to drinking 10 alcoholic beverages. The police and doctors did not believe when the detainee said that he did not drink.
The diagnosis of “auto-brewery syndrome” put him in the hospital, in which he has appealed. American prescribed antifungal therapy and a course of probiotics to restore microflora. And put on a carbohydrate-free diet since the fungi processed carbohydrates in alcohol.
