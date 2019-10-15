The book comes with an unpublished photo of the famous actress Audrey Hepburn
17 Oct 2019, published a book with unpublished photos of famous Hollywood stars Audrey Hepburn.
Publisher ACC Art Books, together with Iconic Images will release a photobook “Always Audrey” (Always Audrey), which contains previously unpublished photos actress Audrey Hepburn.
The publication includes work by six photographers – Norman Parkinson, Milton Greene and Douglas Kirkland, Lawrence, Frida, Terry O’neill and eve Sereni.
In the book they also share their memories about working with the legendary Audrey. In the pages are photos of the actress with the filming, backstage and portraits.
The cost of the book is $65.
Audrey Hepburn (Audrey Kathleen Ruston) is an American actress and model of English and Dutch origin. Received the “Oscar” for best actress in 1953 for the film “Roman holiday” and was nominated for this award four times: in 1954, 1959, 1961 and 1967.
The role of Holly Golightly, played by Hepburn in the film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” in 1961, has become one of the most iconic images of American cinema of the XX century. Hepburn called the role “the most jazz in my career.”