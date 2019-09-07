The “Boombox” has released a new song on Russian language
Popular Ukrainian band “Boombox”, which is September 19 and will begin his most ambitious concert tour with a concert in Rivne, has released a new song called “DSH”.
“DSH” is a song in Russian, written last fall, as recorded during the winter. Entirely made in the city of Kiev. Only her mastering, like all other songs of the album, was done in the United States. The song is a new composition of “Boombox”. The single, which our DJ Roller has once again surpassed himself. And all of us, and I hope the listeners are reminded that he is the legendary scratch-master and musician, who in the record spoke not just as a DJ but also as an arranger and producer, for without him the songs would not have such depth of other sides and meanings. Thank you, Bead, for what you did in the song “DSH,” said frontman Andrew Khlyvnyuk.
The song became the fourth double album “the Secret code: the Rubicon”.
The first part of the album “the Secret code” in the form of a digital release will be available on September 12, and after two months the group plans to release the second part — “Rubicon”.
The album will be available on cassette, double-vinyl and CD versions of “fan-pack”, which will include the box for CD, two CD, a photo booklet, illustrating the recording of the album and sticker packs.