The boomerang effect: the ex-wife of johnny Depp can remain without work because of the wrath of the fans
Ex-wife of johnny Depp amber heard could lose her job, which had been counted in recent times. We are talking about the second part of the successful franchise of “Aquaman”, the first film in which audiences saw last year. The tape has grossed over a billion dollars, and the actress received a very good fee, writes “Lenta.ru”.
So the actress was hoping that the second part of the franchise will bring her more money and fame.
Unfortunately, there is a high enough probability that the 33-year-old actress of this work will not receive. The reason — johnny Depp, or rather his fans, who are collecting signatures on a petition to remove her from the project. Already collected 34 thousand signatures. Fans waiting for this figure will reach 35 thousand, after which it will be officially handed over to Warner Bros., the company responsible for the production of the franchise.
Fans have noted that during cohabitation the artist has repeatedly used violence to her husband. She twice beat him in the face, and once nearly took his finger with a bottle of vodka, what Depp said in court. The appeal also States that the star of “Aquaman” tried to ruin the reputation of the former spouse’s allegations of domestic violence.
“Because it was known that amber heard is a home rapist, Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment needs to fire her from the project “Aquaman 2″. Companies can’t ignore the suffering of the victims heard and should not praise the offender”, — reads the text of the petition.
As you know, johnny Depp and amber heard were married in February 2015. In may 2016 Hurd filed for divorce, explaining his decision to irreconcilable differences in their marriage. A few days later she said that her husband beat her. In March, Depp has filed a lawsuit against Hurd and demanded 50 million dollars for an article where she calls herself “a victim of domestic violence.” In provided by the court documents, the actor spoke about the incident during which the ex-wife nearly took his finger. He claimed that after a quarrel he needed surgery.
Later, the actress filed new charges, describing how the ex-husband being drunk, dragged her by the hair and choked. She also admitted that Depp scandals of jealousy for her counterpart James Franco.
One of them is telling the truth, hard to say.
According to fans, amber was faced with a “boomerang effect”: about a year ago, the fans heard and collected signatures under the petition demanding to remove from Depp really need him roles (in the spin-off of the “Harry Potter” — “Fantastic beasts”). What likely would have happened if you had not intervened personally, J. K. Rowling, as the Creator of the franchise, was able to defend johnny.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in the summer of this year, the French house Christian Dior ended up in racist scandal. Almost immediately after the presentation of the new fragrance of the popular Sauvage Cologne he had to remove from the social video advertising of the perfume, which starred Hollywood actor, johnny Depp.
