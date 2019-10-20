The box on the head: as India is fighting against cheating in exams
In the Indian city of Haveri, state Karnataka, the management of this College has found an original way to prevent cheating during exams. However know-how has caused loud scandal, which became known far beyond the borders of India. The student had to write the exam in chemistry, sitting with cardboard boxes on their heads!
Photos of the incident hit the social network, and from there to the press. Images published, even the most conservative newspaper in the country Times of India. Its journalists went to Haveri to understand everything on the spot.
The College administration claims that the “chest opening” does not belong to her. It turns out that such a method to prevent cheating is practiced in India in a number of other schools, that’s just about it until now nobody knew.
The Director of the College assures that students were not forced to wear boxes on their heads. The decision to participate in the experiment was taken voluntarily. Even the students themselves brought these boxes to the exam. The Director emphasizes that the images show that not all students sitting in cardboard boxes. Who wanted to — put. After 15 minutes, some took the box. An hour later, the examiners told everyone else to do the same.
However, the explanation of the administration of the College did not satisfy the Ministry of education of India and the state government. In the school was sent to the Commission. Officials threaten the leadership of the College reprimands and even termination.
