The boy burst into tears of happiness when he handed the puppy, whom he saved money and a half…
A resident of Illinois Natalie Ellenburg captured on video the touching moment in the life of his six year old son Xander Mellor. Boy for one and a half years of saving up the money for the dog, saving the little thing, who gave him pocket money. Finally the family decided to surprise him.
When the boy was visiting grandparents, he brought the long-awaited puppy. The mother told her son to close his eyes and hold out hands. And then he was handed the puppy. In the video Xander, her eyes wide in shock looking at his new friend with his mouth open. “Well, what do you think?” asks 25 year old Natalie. Xander starts to say that “he likes”, but, not keeping emotions suddenly starts to cry, clutching the puppy to his chest. Relatives rush to comfort him — where the video ends.
According to Daily Mail, the dog was given the name Marshmallow — commonly abbreviated as mellow. Xander and Mello became best friends and are now inseparable.
See also: the Network moved to tears by a video in which a dog helps rescuers dig out from the rubble of their puppies.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter