The boy found in the river a cache of jewels
A young resident of the Scottish village Bonkle, North Lanarkshire, accidentally found in the local river, the cache of jewels. About this newspaper the Daily Mirror.
7-year-old Campbell Booth walked with father Graham and my dog along the river Calder and noticed on the water surface of the yellow object. The boy decided that it was a chocolate coin, and decided to get her out of the pond.
“I looked more closely and realized that it’s more like a medal,’ says the Scot. — There we found 15 or 16 hours and a few gold and silver chains”. Campbell noted that he does not know the approximate value of the findings, however, the decoration was very heavy.
The boy handed the jewels to the police. “This is the first thought that came to his head, says Graham. — He suggested that the ornaments may belong to someone’s grandma. He wanted them returned to their rightful owners”.
Inspector Martin Spiers noted that on Sunday, September 15, found items handed over to the police station. At the moment the state sets, is not whether decorating with earlier perfect crimes. “I want to praise the guy for a decent act, said Spiers. — He was right handed things to the police.”