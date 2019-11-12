The boy from Massachusetts threw a message in a bottle into the ocean and after 9 years got a response from France
Young Americans sent a message in a bottle 9 years ago from Massachusetts, throwing it into the Atlantic ocean. After 9 years the young man received a response from France.
Being a 10-year-old boy, Max Vredenburg left a message in a bottle into the Atlantic ocean in 2010. The message included his home address, hoping that the bottle with the note would be found, says CNN. 9 years later it really happened.
Now 19-year-old College student from Massachusetts said that he forgot all about sending the message in the bottle, until dad sent him a picture of the answer that came home at the specified address.
“I read the letter from the recipient, and my heart just sank,” admitted the young man.
Of Vredenburg he wrote the original letter on 21 August 2010. Together with his father, he threw a bottle into the ocean in long beach in Rockport, Massachusetts.
He wanted to be the one who got his message, knew little about the sender.
“I love apples, — was stated in the letter. — I like the beach, my favorite color is blue, I like animals, cars and space”.
It was a pretty typical children’s note, but the boy was smart enough to leave your address and a request to write the answer.
The bottle washed ashore on a beach in France, between Conticom and Mimizan, 10 Oct 2019. One “Mr. Dubois” and indeed wrote a response.
“It would take 9 years to overcome that divide us 6,000 miles, the letter reads. — You grew up during this time: from 10 to 19 years.”
Of Vredenburg was in shock. He could not believe that there were enough people to give him an answer. He plans to contact the writer of this letter and to thank him.
“Something like this happens only once in life,” he said.