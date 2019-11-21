The boy gave a surprise in the match of the NHL: his father a year later returned after serving in Afghanistan…
Fans who visited the match of the regular championship of NHL “new York Rangers” — “Washington capitals” (4:1) at the famous arena “Madison Square garden”, witnessed the touching scene.
During a break in the game a young man named Luke participated in the raffle of hockey sweaters team from new York. Instead, the organizers have arranged a surprise for him, declaring that there is Luke’s dad was in the army for a year who was serving in Afghanistan.
Arena watched the touching scene of the meeting of the boys standing with his father, and players from both teams approvingly banging sticks on the ice.
