The boy weighed almost 200 kg in 10 years. What became of him?
This is Mohammed Abrar, and in his ten years he weighs almost two hundred pounds.
The boy was born well fed, but that does not figure. However, it turned out. the appetite of the baby hoo.
Already at six months he weighed twenty pounds, mom was hard to wear such a big guy.
The older the boy became, the more eating and grew fat.
Some parents thought that with age, their son will stretch and lose weight, but it did not happen. On the contrary, their son grew fat more and more.
And it soon appeared that Muhammad is in need of professional help.
My parents tried to put the boy on a diet, but because of malnutrition he had just staged tantrums.
In seven years, Mohammed could not move on his own, it was too hard, and because he was unable to attend school.
In addition. parents have experienced considerable financial difficulties – Muhammed was very hard to feed, and the rest of the family was undernourished.
And here Muhammad ten years. His parents sent the boy to the hospital to where he cut the stomach – the doctors said that this is the only way out of the situation.
After the procedure the boy will put on a special diet, and when his weight will be at least a hundred pounds, you can play sports.