The brain can fight off not only the legs: the Russian propagandists portrayed tagged caricature
Cartoonist Andrei Petrenko, famous for its well-aimed drawings on what is happening in Russia, depicted Putin’s propaganda caustic cartoon.
“Mouthpiece” of the Kremlin’s back. It is similar to a policeman in uniform and a bulletproof helmet and holding a huge microphone, resembling a club. Standing propagandist ready at any moment to strike.
We will remind, earlier Petrenko bright cartoon depicted the actions of the Russian authorities on the environmental catastrophe, when in Siberia taiga were burning, and the leadership of the Russian Federation, turning a blind eye to it, fought with mass protests.
As reported by “FACTS”, in September Russia will temporarily chair Abuse the UN that gives the Kremlin propaganda new leverage to bring the aggressive posture of the Russian Federation.
