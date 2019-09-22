The brain cannot fully recover from alcohol even after a month
Scientists from Germany found that the process of recovery of the brain after alcohol use is long-term. Even if a person drinks once a week, for his brain is too often, and in fact destructive.
Researchers from the Central Institute of mental health in Mannheim, said that people who allow themselves alcohol only once a week on weekends, still undergo degenerative processes in the white matter of the brain. Their work showed that even within a month after drinking the brain does not have time to fully recover.
“Inflammation in the brain continues for at least six weeks after the beginning of a sober life,” — said the scientists.
This is the conclusion they came after an experiment involving several dozen people who have abused alcohol for a long time. Some of these volunteers refused alcohol.
Their examination showed that the damage to the nervous system several weeks later after refusal of alcohol was even stronger than in the period of alcohol abuse. According to scientists, if the withdrawal progresses, inflammatory reaction in the brain is the response of the body to prolonged and excessive alcohol consumption.
“We need to practice for longer periods of abstinence even for those people who drink alcohol only from time to time”, — concluded in the result of professionals.