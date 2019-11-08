The brave knight defeated the fire: stallion managed to bring the flame of his family (video)
The network is gaining popularity video, in which a valiant knight rescues his family from a fire in California. This tells The Sun.
It is reported that in the southern part of the U.S. state of flames about 7 square kilometers. In this regard, from the cities of Simi valley, Thousand Oaks and Moorpark were evacuated thousands of residents who took Pets.
The video shows how during the offensive fire of the horses brought from the burning zone, and when they walked along the road at a safe distance from the flames, one of the horses ran back toward the blazing ranch, where, as it turned out, there were other horses, including a foal and its mother.
After some time, the fearless horse appeared from the smoke with them, and together they hurried away from the fire site.
It is reported that almost all animals were successfully evacuated from the ranch. Only one Mare named Mayer on the run broke his leg.
Users suggest that the rescued animals could be a family stallion.
As previously reported “FACTS” at the end of October throughout the American state of California declared a state of emergency. The reason for the decision Governor Gavin Newsom became a powerful forest fires. The situation was unprecedented. Firemen and volunteers could not cope with the fire, the spread of which was facilitated by strong winds. The fire engulfed more than 12 thousand hectares of the territory of the state, and without the left approximately 2 million Californians.
