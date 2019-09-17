The brazen cat sat on the head of the cat
September 17, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Cats in General are known for their inconsiderate behavior, but the heroine of this movie, perhaps, could claim first place.
Saw something very interesting outside the window, cute kitty climbed on his black-and-white fellow, peacefully dozing on the windowsill. But this sassy animal was not enough — it is more and sat down his neighbor right on the head.
Naturally, a black and white cat was obviously not happy that his precious head used as a pillow, he began to resist and gradually became freed from his humiliating captivity.
By the way, outside the window there was something really awesome, because an observer even did not pay attention to the fact that her pillow was gone.