The Brazilian government refused monetary help G7 to extinguish fires in the Amazon (PHOTO, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Brazilian authorities have refused financial assistance of the G7 countries in fighting disastrous fires in the forests of the Amazon, offering to direct them to the “restoration of forests in Europe”. UK, Germany, Italy, Canada, USA, France and Japan on Monday expressed its willingness to provide Brazil 22 million dollars to fight the fires. The President of France Emmanuel macron has announced that the funds will be allocated immediately.

“Thank you, but perhaps these resources would be useful for forest restoration in Europe. Macron can’t even prevent a predictable fire in the Church, which is a world heritage site, and wants to teach us how to be with our country? Him a lot of things to take care of the house and in the French colonies”, – quotes the edition G1 the words of the head of administration of the President of Brazil Onyx Lorenzoni. He noted that the area of natural vegetation of Brazil compares with other countries, so Brazil can show “any country,” how to save the forest.

August 21, the Brazilian national Institute for space research (Inpe) reported that from January to August, fires destroyed more than 1.8 million hectares of the Amazon forest, located on the territory of the largest South American country. The greatest losses from fires Amazonia suffered in March, when burned over half a million hectares of its territory. The total number of fixed satellites fires in the country compared to the same period last year increased by 85% to more than 75 thousand cases as of August 21.

Their assistance in extinguishing burning “lungs of the planet” of Brazil proposed that Colombia, Venezuela, Ecuador and Chile. Concern over fires was expressed by the UN Secretary-General, antónio Guterres, who stressed that “we can no longer afford to harm one of the largest sources of oxygen and biological diversity” of the planet. Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has allocated to fight fires $ 5 million.

The President of the UN General Assembly maría Fernanda Espinosa said that this needed to be addressed urgently, and that the fires may have a strong detrimental impact on the climate. The President of the Chamber of deputies of the National Congress of Brazil Rodrigo Maia, in turn, said it plans to discuss with the European Parliament the situation with fires in the Brazilian Amazon.

The leader of France Emmanuel macron called forest fires in Brazil, the crisis of international importance. The President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro said that the macron is “trying to gain political advantage at the expense of the interior of Brazil and other countries of the Amazon”, and the proposal of the French President to discuss issues associated with Amazonia at the G7, without the participation of the countries of the region, “reminiscent of colonial mindset, is unacceptable in the XXI century”. The French branch of Greenpeace, however, spoke about the G7 proposal as “inadequate”, given the circumstances and the scale of the disaster.

Experts say that the reason for the sharp increase of fires lies not only in drought, but in the process of deforestation, when used fire for the release of land under farms or businesses. Environmentalists blame the President Bolsonaro, which never concealed the neglect of environmental issues.

The local Prosecutor’s office emphasize that combating illegal logging is a problem of national importance and not dependent on a specific government commitment in environmental activities is enshrined in the Constitution and international treaties to which Brazil is the argument of the Executive power about the lack of budget funds for these purposes is untenable.

According to the BBC, a record increase in the area of the fires coincided with a sharp decrease in the volume of fines that the Brazilian authorities discharged for violations in the sphere of ecology. European Council President Donald Tusk said last week that the EU may refuse to ratify trade agreements with South America, if Brazil is unable to resolve the issue with the fires. After a wave of criticism from abroad Bolsonaro ordered the army to engage in fighting fires. To fight the fire, there have been 44 thousand military, then the military has requested another seven Brazilian States.

In the Amazon called the “lungs of the planet” is the world’s largest tropical forest. It is a vital store of carbon soot and global warming. The forest is located on the territory of several countries, but its major area falls in Brazil. Amazon rainforest region is home to three million species of plants and animals, as well as for millions of natives.