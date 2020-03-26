The Brazilian maracanã stadium turned into a field hospital for infected with the coronavirus
Maracanã
One of the most famous and, until recently, the world’s largest Estádio Jornalista Mário Filho, better known as “Maracana” in Rio de Janeiro at the time of suspension of the national championship and the active phase distribution COVID-19 in the country turned into a field hospital, according to CNN.
In addition to the “Marakana”, which previously accommodated up to 200 thousand fans, and now contains 78 thousand, to combat the coronavirus, converted also the pacaembu stadium in Sao Paulo and 10 sports arenas across the country.
At the stadium “Maracana” are the clubs in the Brazilian Serie A Flamengo and Fluminense, and also holds home matches of the national team of Brazil.
In 2014, the maracanã has made the world Cup final Germany – Argentina 1:0 (0:0) D. V.
In Brazil was more than 1,500 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 25 deaths.