The Brazilians provided the “lions” victory “Dnepr-Arena”: the video of the match
Monday, August 26, in the river was played the last match in the 5th round of the Ukrainian Premier League (UPL).
The Championship Of Ukraine. 5th round
“Dnepr-1” — “lions” — 2:3 (Field, 56, Kulish, 67 — Renan, 34, Pernambuco, 51, Bus, 88, penalty). On 87 minutes, deleted Gueye (“Dnepr-1”). Youth teams — 0:0.
Rivals, opposing each other in the “Dnepr-Arena”, previously met in an internal duel only once, when “lions” in November 2017 in the match ¼ finals of the Cup of Ukraine lost to “Dnepr-1” in native walls (1:2).
This time wards of Dmitry Mikhaylenko three good chance in the first half, not used (by two punch Kulish great responded goalkeeper sarnavskiy and blow Bulary hit the crossbar). But Lvov with five Brazilians in the starting line-up squeezed in the attack maximum. After the blunder ran beyond the penalty area the goalkeeper of “Dnepr-1” of Klimaka newcomer “Lviv” Renan from 25 metres “parachute” has sent a ball in empty gate of the home team — 0:1.
During the break the coaching staff of “Dnepr-1” carried two substitutions, but scored again the Brazilian legionary of “Lviv” — this time in Pernambuco.
To the credit of the newcomers to the Premier League, the efforts of Field and Kulish (he scored, it seems, from an offside position), they quickly pulled two back. But Lviv took his. In the 87th minute, experienced defender Papa Gueye knocked in his own penalty area, earning a sending off and a penalty. The Brazilian Bus with the “point” was accurate. 3:2 in favor of the team of Blavatsky, while winning just visiting.
Wards Mikhailenko can’t win in the Premier League is already three games in a row.
Standings:
1. Shakhtar — 15 (5);
2. “Desna” — 10 (5);
3. Zarya — 10 (5);
4. “Dinamo” — 7 (4);
5. Vorskla — 7 (5);
6. Kolos — 7 (5);
7. Lviv — 6 (5);
8. Oleksandriya — 6 (5);
9. “Dnepr-1” — 5 (5);
10. “Mariupol” — 4 (4);
11. Karpaty — 4 (5);
12. “Olympic” — 1 (5).
In 6-m round of the championship of Ukraine will play: “Desna” — “Karpaty” (August 30), “Dnepr-1” — “ear”, “Vorskla” — “Alexandria”, “Lviv” — “Mariupol” (31 August), Olimpik — Shakhtar, “dawn” — “Dynamo” (1 September).
Photo PFK “Lviv”
