The bride and groom got into a fight at the wedding with the police and spent their wedding night in jail
30-year-old Ashley Jordan and 31-year-old Eric Cordova of the U.S. state of Arizona made their wedding day truly unforgettable. After the official marriage, the couple and guests went to celebrate this event in one of the bars of the city of Prescott. There is a tipsy bride had a fight with an employee of the institution. The police were called. Ashley and Eric began to find out relations with the police. A fight broke out. The guards pushed the groom not land. His rescue rushed visit. Ashley punched officer punched in the face. Arose a General dump.
In the end, according to the New York Post, the most zealous “soldiers” — the bride and groom, friend of the groom and cousin of the bride, was arrested. His first night the couple spent in the County jail. Jordan transmitted to the camera directly in a wedding dress. In it, she posed for police pictures.
The pair were charged with resisting arrest, causing bodily harm to a police officer and disorderly conduct.