The bride appeared at the wedding inside a giant balloon (photos, video)
Bride named Reverence from the city of Warri in Nigeria, organizer of mass events by profession, decided to make our own wedding memorable and different from the others. In particular, she decided to attend the celebration in a very original way — votives in the hall inside a giant transparent inflatable ball similar to those used for zorbing — extreme descent from the mountain.
Reverens ordered a ball over the Internet in Dubai for $ 500. She says the idea came to her mind when she saw the pool of children playing with a large bouncy ball.
“It was the first time the guests saw the bride in a hot air balloon. They shouted excited,” she said. However, sitting down to the table, Reverens still came out of his transparent cover.
According to the newspaper Metro, 35-year-old Reverent and 51-year-old Joseph Afoma of Acuario actually got married ten years ago. And decided to re-celebrate their wedding, noting the anniversary of family life. Moreover, their first wedding was, according to Reverence, “without raisins”.
