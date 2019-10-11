The bride asks about photoshop suffering from overweight cousin in a revealing short dress with a large…
Some girl from Canada turned for help to the users of the social network Facebook called “Yes, I mock weddings” (That’s It, I’m Shaming Wedding). She asked me to photoshop his wedding photo to picture her cousin. Cousin of the bride, seriously suffering from excess weight, came to the wedding in an inappropriate short tight green dress with geeky neckline.
“Can someone photoshop the dress my cousin so that it covered her chest and was longer and also make the belly more flat? I’ll pay three dollars to someone who will do it better than anyone, “wrote the girl, adding that he had received from cousin permission to make changes in its image. And that she regrets the hasty choice of attire. When this bride asked for network users to refrain from rude comments.
However, they all began to criticize the appearance of the guest. “I thought it was swimsuit“, “to be Honest, she looks like dressed in a bathing suit. It’s awful“, “Disgusting! And this at the wedding! No self-esteem, no respect for the bride and groom. There’s no excuse for this monstrosity. Remove it altogether! How rude!”, “And the thing would kill if it came to dress at least to the knees?”, — outraged commentators.
Some did not like the proposal itself the author of the post. “I’m more insulted by the price offered for the service“, “Are we going to have three dollars right? Not sure I can handle such wealth“—they wrote.
However, someone still complied with the request of the bride and offered their own versions of photoshop.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter