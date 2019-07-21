The bride gave a little money, and she demanded additional payments
A wedding often takes a lot of money, and to return some of the money spent, the couple want to get as a gift to them.
One day an English girl named Aki invited to the wedding of a friend living in another city, and as a gift he asked for money.
The girl together with her boyfriend decided to go to the celebration on the plane, but upon arrival, noticed that I forgot a gift.
The couple wanted to withdraw money from Bank cards, but the ATM was practically empty — they were given only the sum of twenty pounds.
Alas, the search for other time left, to airport friend sent a car.
Had to do with what we have. Of course, Aki was ashamed and uncomfortable, but what can you do if there is a situation. She was going to tell my friend about this case, but was too shy.
A few days after the wedding, the bride sent like a letter, which was devastated.
A friend wrote that the money that was given to Aki with a guy, clearly not enough even to cover the cost of the menu and was asked to translate a hundred pounds.
Before that Aki was going to call itself the friend and apologized, to transfer gift funds — there was much more than I asked friend. However, the tone in which it was written the message, Aki did not like. The girl sent the ill-fated hundred pounds, that’s the only friend she has now is no more.