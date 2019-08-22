The bride gave the groom an unreal surprise coming to the wedding…
Wedding. What comes to mind? Man in suit, girl in a white outfit. Yes?
However, it is otherwise.
Some people believe that the traditions are outdated, or simply want to make a joke or do something different, to have something to remember.
This time the bride decided to surprise your groom. She dressed up as a dinosaur!
I. it seems that her lover appreciated that.
He hugged the girl who dared to break tradition.
It was very cool!
Creative girl and understanding young man, what could be better?