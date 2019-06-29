The bride is so aptly thrown the bouquet at the wedding, which surprised not only the guests, but the entire Internet
Video from a wedding recently hit the top of Reddit and has caused a lot of feedback. In just a few hours he got 1500 comments and more than 72 thousand Apatow. This is the traditional throwing of the bouquet the bride would not have received as much attention if not for one feature.
Here the heroine of the wedding gets back to the group of girls and ready to make an important throw. It will show who of her friends next to marry.
The bride swings and tosses the bouquet. He falls… on the head of one of the girls. The precision of such direct exposure may be the envy of even super American basketball player LeBron James.
But the owner of the happy bunch, not seem happy. Or is he really hurt her?
Users have noticed as well behavior of the guest in a red dress. She tried very hard to catch the bouquet. Alas, no luck…