The bride married a wood and is going to take his “name” (photo)
A resident of great Britain and mother of two Kate Cunningham tied the knot with the tree and now plans to change the name to the name of the species tree. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to The Mirror.
The publication reports that the woman said that her boyfriend supported her decision and helped her in the preparation of the props for the ceremony. The eldest son Cunningham was confused when I found out about mother’s plan, but then decided to come to the wedding. For him it means a lot. Father also supported the British, he helped to organize everything for the wedding day.
34-year-old bride decided to marry the elder in the Park Rimrose valley in the suburbs of Liverpool Litherland. So she wanted to draw attention to the campaign against the construction of a new road through the Park.
On the eve of the wedding the bride had a bachelorette party, and now she plans to officially change the name to Kate elder (Elderberry). At the ceremony she was in an olive dress.
“My mother died from asthma, and I suffer from bronchiectasis. Plans to put under the bulldozer is the place to build another one on a busy road is a threat to our health. In our region, and so deplorable environmental situation, so we desperately need a solution that will improve the situation, but will only make it worse,” she said.
The newspaper reminds that in the beginning of 2018 reported a mass wedding of Mexicans with trees. Participating in the ceremony, dressed in white, hugged and kissed the tree, and swore them allegiance and threw them in the air bouquets of flowers. They hoped to draw public attention to illegal deforestation in the South-West of Mexico.
