The bride ordered a cake decorated with a cute little dog, and received a “dead porcupine”, crushed…
The bride is from the UK posted on the social network Facebook pictures of wedding cake, which she made on special order. Her post drew the attention of the English edition of the Sun.
The girl was sent to the confectioner the cake, which she would like to decorated with figurines of cute puppies of breed English Cocker Spaniel. She also attached a photo of them with the groom a pet, wishing to figure on the cake had similarities with their own dog — the Alaskan Malamute. The pastry chef said, “Oh, that’s easy — we will definitely be able to do it.”
When I arrived ordered the cake, the bride didn’t have enough time to test it before the ceremony. She and guests saw this product at the same time. The bride was furious, saying that her “sculptural portrait” of her pet is sandwiched between the layers, reminiscent of the “dead porcupine”. “This protruding tongue gives it more the appearance of porcupine, crushed on the road by the car,” she said. Bride accused pastry in mockery of her.
Netizens also impressed presented product. Someone, however, felt that the figure looks more like a possum and not a porcupine. Someone suggested that mouth, he sticks a carrot. “Oh, it’s so awful, but so cool!”, wrote one commenter, feeling simultaneously horrified and delighted.
