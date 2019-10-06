The bride paid tribute to the memory of the deceased father, the ashes of the deceased in your wedding manicure and his portrait –…
A resident of the British city of Stoke-on-Trent Charlotte Watson in an original way honored the memory of his father who died before her wedding date. He died from prostate cancer on April 29 of this year.
26-year-old Charlotte wanted to be her dad, though somehow was present at the ceremony of her marriage. So she decided to use cremated ashes in your wedding make-up, who volunteered to do her cousin Kirsty Meakin. Kirsty, a professional manicurist and YouTube and blogger, recorded the process of creating a “French manicure Ombre” from the ashes of her uncle in the video. For this she used as “particles of ash and tiny bone fragments”, by placing them in the tips of the nails, which top was decorated with rhinestones.
“In the end I got my wish — that my dad was holding me by the hand and led to the altar”, — quotes the words of the bride edition of Metro.
Charlotte also decorated your wedding shoes a portrait of his father.
After the wedding, Watson took off the nails and attached them to my father’s photographs.
Now from the remaining ashes of the Briton wants to make jewelry.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter