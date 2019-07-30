The bride received a screenshot of the correspondence with the other of the groom right before the wedding
And read these messages instead of wedding vows…
CECI stood, trembling, at the altar in front of his family and friends. This day was supposed to be the happiest in her life, but instead it was the beginning of the end 6-year relationship. And this was supposed to observe everything.
CECI thought that her fiancé Alex was the one, but the night before the wedding she received a message that changed everything. Right at the bachelorette party she sent a series of screenshots from an unknown number with a simple note: “I would not have married him. And you?”. In the screenshots there was a correspondence of Alex with another woman, including their self. And this affair lasted for months, and until the last days before the wedding.
CECI didn’t know how he could do this. Her close friends said that she called off the wedding, but she was too shocked to make the decision. “How could I undo this, especially if everything has already arrived here and everything was paid for?”.
The bride decided that the wedding should be held, but with a few changes.
“I went to the altar with a heavy heart, the dress of my dreams was only a costume. When he saw my face, he realized that it was not a happy woman, but he had no idea what awaits him” as everyone else.
“Today, the wedding is announced, CECI. — It turned out that Alex was not who I imagined”. Then she took the phone, hidden behind the bouquet, and began to read:
“This weekend. You and me. All ready it’ll be hot.”
“Your body is incredible. And you know how to use it. Wish my girl knew how at least half of it.”
“I miss you so much. Can’t stop thinking about sex with you. I have never had”.
Brave no-longer-bride looked at the pale face of the former fiance. Alex silently walked out of the Church. And CECI turned to the guests: “I love you all, and as awful as it was, I’m glad you’re all here. Today there will be no wedding, but there will be a celebration of honesty, to look for true love and follow your heart, even if it hurts.”