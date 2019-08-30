The bride was horrified when her wedding dress shat penguin (video)
In the Internet appeared the video of the wedding, which was celebrated in the American Sea World San Diego. In recent years, many American couples use the opportunity to conduct a photo shoot with marine life: this service offers the aquarium. In a special “wedding package” bride and groom, whose names were not disclosed, was part of the meeting with the penguin. However, according to newspaper the Sun, the bird took myself rude. With his tail, she fired a jet of liquid stool on the white wedding dress of the bride — for a few minutes before the start of the ceremony. The girl screamed, and then began to sort out relations with the staff of the aquarium. They managed to remove stains “90%”, but it was still noticeable. The bride in the end appreciated the Comedy of the situation. “It’s not every day you shitting penguins,” she said with a laugh. And went down the aisle with a stain of feces in the presence of 80 guests.
Video of the incident posted on social networks, the husband of one of the bridesmaids under the heading “this is what happens when on your wedding, there are penguins.”
By the way, the couple decided to break tradition and talk with the penguin before the ceremonial part of the ceremony. Typically, the groom should not see the bride before the wedding is considered a bad omen. And, as it turned out, not in vain.
But many netizens felt that “eating a penguin” bride got what she deserved — there was nothing to exploit the animal.
