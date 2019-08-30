The bridge on Cherry Street will be lowered to check the technical condition (PHOTO)

Loading...

City officials announced that the bridge on cherry Street will be lowered today, so the engineers had the opportunity to inspect the construction.

In early August, with the bridge raised to Keating Channel could pass court, happened mechanical failure, and since then design is frozen in an upright position.

The incident has led to the fact that motorists, cyclists and pedestrians were forced to seek alternative routes to reach or leave the Port Lands.

“The lowering of the bridge is a complex process, which includes the system of the crane and winch, will take several hours. Possible delay if during the descent of the bridge rises the wind. Structural inspection will take a few more days and our goal is to bridge a newly started functioning during the week,”-said in a press release from city hall said Wednesday.

“The city administration and Toronto port authority Toronto thank residents for their patience and reported that they are trying to solve this problem as quickly as possible and safely.”

The municipality also drew the attention that at the time of the inspection the members of the SDA should continue to be guided by detour signs.

“Motorists, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians who want to enter or leave Port Lands, pending the repair of the bridge, you can continue to use the Don Roadway, Carlaw Avenue or Leslie Street,” – said in a press release.