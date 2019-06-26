The British became known for its “wrong” cake
Funny incident at the bakery.
The British named Siobhan told colleagues that would like to have a birthday cake with a picture of her favorite singer – stars of the American music of Mariah Carey, writes Tape.
But they didn’t understand, and as a result, the birthday girl received made the pastry a portrait of the famous scientist Marie Curie.
This story illustrated with photographs of the cake for the birthday girl, were posted in social networks and scored in a short time more than 200,000 likes.
A curious misunderstanding occurred due to the similarity of the names in sound — Marie Curie and Mariah Carey.
World famous woman scientist Marie Curie, born in Poland Maria Salomea Sklodowska together with her husband, Pierre Curie, and Henri Becquerel was the discoverer of radioactivity and coined the term “radioactivity” and the elements radium and polonium. Pierre and Marie Curie, along with Henri Becquerel were also the first French Nobel prize winners in physics.
Mariah Carey is one of the most popular American singers in the genre pop, rhythm and Blues,hip-hop, soul. She is also an actress, song writer and producer.