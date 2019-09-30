The British car market in August remained at a high level
The British car market in August decreased by 1.6% and amounted to 92573 machine.
As noted in the British society of car manufacturers and dealers (SMMT), August is traditionally characterized by a seasonal drop in demand, while sales remained at a record level last year, when the market saw the excitement before the upcoming changes in the law on certification of vehicles.
In the first eight months of 2019, the realization of passenger cars in the UK amounted to 1 016 million 519 thousand units (-3,4%).
According to British society of car manufacturers and dealers (SMMT), a leader in the automotive market of the UK in August was Volkswagen, which sold 11334 vehicles (+0.7 percent).
Second place went to Ford, whose sales totaled 10764 machines (-4%). The third result showed the Audi – 9062 sold vehicles (+19.5 per cent).
Completing the top five leaders Mercedes-Benz (5040 units, +3.5%) and the local Vauxhall (4864 PCs., -4,2%).