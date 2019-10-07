The British car market in September showed an increase of the fears of a “hard” Brexit
The British car market in September increased by 1.3% and amounted to 343255 machine.
As noted in the British society of car manufacturers and dealers (SMMT), sales growth was partly due to the low base last year caused by the entry into force of new rules of certification of vehicles of WLTP in the EU.
However, the September result was worse than expected, which is associated with political and economic instability because of the terms of a British exit from the European Union.
In the first nine months of 2019, the realization of passenger cars in the UK amounted to 1 million 910 thousand 820 units (-2,5%). In British society of car manufacturers and dealers (SMMT), the leader in automotive market of great Britain in September was Ford, which sold 32522 car (-2,4%).
Second place went to Mercedes-Benz, whose sales totaled 30398 units (+0,8%).
The third result showed BMW – 27834 sold vehicles (-0.4 per cent). Completing the top five leaders of the local Vauxhall (27403 units, -5%) and Volkswagen (19632 units, +20.6 per cent).