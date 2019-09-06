The British cleverly forced the boyfriend to marry themselves, luring him to the alleged “wedding of friends”…
36-the summer inhabitant of the British city of Bargoed Alicia Pilawa has developed a cunning plan to lure his 40-year-old boyfriend Paul Chapron down the aisle. In collusion with a married couple Kevin and Heidi, she secretly prepared the wedding, and then said the Floor that are their friends, spouses want to re-exchange vows, and that she is invited to their wedding as the best man.
All but Caproni, knew about the plan the bride. Paul realized that in fact he is the bridegroom, only when shocked saw included in the room alisha in a white wedding dress. And pretty confused when friends rushed to congratulate him.
The woman who runs two auto-repair workshops, sang the song It Should’ve Been Me (“It should’ve been me”), and then jokingly got down on his knees and said “will you marry me?”. Mechanic Paul decided to play along, said no and pretended that he wanted to escape, but then quickly returned and kissed the bride.
In fact, according to the bride, the initiator of the wedding was in some sense Paul. “The last two years he’s been proposing to me 30 times a day. I’ve been married twice, I just didn’t want to go through this again,” said Pilawa publication Wales Online. But in the end a resident of Wales he changed his mind and decided this time to offer the beloved the hand and heart.
