The British Council offers a free online course of English and not only
The British Council is accepting applications for a free online course of English. It is an international organization for cultural relations and educational opportunities in the UK. You will get the opportunity to take free online courses from the best British universities, writes Opportunities Corners.
Online courses British Council completely free, also do not need to pay for the certificates – they will be available to all academic fields and specialties. To pay for short online courses is not necessary. But if you want to get a full bachelor’s degree, master’s or doctoral degree, the courses will be paid.
British Council courses allow students from all over the world to develop their English and explore British culture. If you want to improve your knowledge of the English language, then this is a great opportunity to learn from the comfort of home.
Read more about free online courses of British Council
- University: the best universities in the UK
- Country: United Kingdom
- Number of courses: unlimited
- Time: each course your date of start and finish
The advantages of the courses of the British Council:
- The British Council allows you to start learning with online courses from leading universities and specialized organizations.
- You can choose from hundreds of online courses.
- The British Council has helped more than 100 million people worldwide.
- All short online courses completely free for a certain period of time.
- Some courses are available free certificates. You will be able to get it in print and digital form.
List of free online courses from the British Council:
- Business management
- Art and media
- Health and medicine
- History
- IT and computer science
- English
- Right
- Literature
- Nature and the environment
- Politics and society
- Psychology and mental health
- Science, engineering, and mathematics
How to find out what courses give out free certificates?
After some online courses certificates are issued free of charge and will be provided upon completion of the course. However, some of the courses offer free certificates. Once completed you will have to pay for the certificate.
To check which courses offer free certificates, go to the official website of the online courses of the British Council, then in the menu at the bottom left under “subscribe to course” select the “Free digital upgrade”.
Who is suitable
- Students from any country.
- Students of schools of higher degree, graduates any qualification can apply.
How to apply for free online courses of British Council
The application process is very simple. You just need to register for the course. All the details at the official website online courses from the British Council.
bookmark