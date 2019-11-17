The British criticized his Prime Minister for failing to brew tea
Prime Minister Boris Johnson came under a barrage of criticism of their citizens. Reporters found that “Phrase” has occurred all because of his inability to make tea.
Discussion on the network caused a recent interview policy, during which he walks around in the office and making tea.
Many Britons said that he does it wrong, because pouring milk into a Cup, not taking out pre-tea bag.
Such a violation of the tea ceremony certainly will affect his electoral support among the people.