The British driver couldn’t find the brake in the cluttered car and landed in the accident
July 1, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In the English County of Hampshire, the driver made an accident because of debris in the car.
This publication reports the Swindon Advertiser.
Volkswagen cars stopped on the side of a hill. While the driver tried to find the handbrake under heaps of rubbish on the seats and under the feet, his car has slipped down under its own weight and crashed into a parked car. As a result of collision nobody has suffered.
The front seats of the car were covered with grocery bags full of wrappers from food, and cut out from Newspapers notes. Near pedals lying lottery tickets, old paper, and an adapter for wall outlets. Also in the cabin lay garden flowers, buckets, large plastic containers and utensils for barbecue.