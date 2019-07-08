The British foreign Ministry is investigating the leak of negative reviews of Ambassador in Washington about trump and his administration (PHOTO)

The British foreign office began an investigation into the leak of diplomatic documents in which the country’s Ambassador in Washington, Kim Darroch negative comments about the US President Donald trump and his administration, reports “Interfax”.

July 7, the British newspaper Daily Mail published statements Darroch, who heads the British Embassy in Washington in 2016, which he calls trump “incapable”, “unreliable” and “incompetent.”

“We don’t really believe that the administration will be much more normal, less unhealthy, less unpredictable, less fragmented, less diplomatically clumsy and inept”, – was stated in a note by the Ambassador.

In addition, Darroch warns London that trump could be obliged to “Russian cunning” and his economic policy can destroy the entire world trading system. Disputes in the White house he calls a “knife fight”. “Trump’s career could end in shame,” warns a diplomat, assuming that trump can convince the voters to re-elect him for a second term.

Finally, the British Ambassador compared the U.S. President with the Terminator in the last scenes of the film, speaking about the ability of trump “to get out of the fire frayed, but intact”.

A source in the government of the UK to confirm the authenticity of the dispatches for CNN.

Trump had already told reporters that is not a “big fan” Darroch, adding that he “is not very well served in the UK”. “I can say one thing about him, but I’m not going to spend for it forces,” he added, concluding that Kim Darroch “did bad”

The British foreign office did not deny the authenticity of the notes Daroca. “We pay them for honesty. Just as the US Ambassador sends his notes about politics and the politicians of Westminster”, – noted in the statement by the press Secretary of the foreign Office.

However, the head of the British foreign Minister Jeremy hunt said that the position Darroch “is not a point of view of the British government.” “…we continue to believe that the President trump the US administration is not only highly effective, but is the best possible friends in the United Kingdom in the international arena”, – said the Minister.