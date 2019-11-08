The British found a treasure of gold coins, helping a friend look for a lost wedding ring (photos…
44-year-old Paul Reynard, living in the British County of Yorkshire, during the holidays, which he spent in Northern Ireland, asked his friend, a local farmer, with the request to help find his lost while working a wedding ring.
Reynard, armed with a metal detector, went together with his best friend, Michael Gvinum in a field near the town of Ballycastle. During the search, instead of a ring they found at first a Shoe, then a 50-pensavo a coin. And after half an hour — a hoard of ancient gold coins, among which was the rarest coin of the time of Henry VIII. In itself it is estimated by experts at about 6500 dollars. The total value of 84 coins, Dating back 1500 years can reach 130 thousand dollars. Experts believe that this treasure may be the biggest found in Northern Ireland.
According to the newspaper Metro, Paul became interested in metal detectors at the age of seven when his parents gave him a book about the island treasure. “I wanted to find something similar ever since, when I was a child. It was an amazing feeling. Anyway, that check lottery numbers and find out what hit the jackpot,” says Paul.
Point finds friends caught on camera. The profit from the sale of coins will be divided equally between Reynard and the landowner.
