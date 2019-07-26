“The British Kardashian” starred in a spicy and unusual way

The girl showed their form by choosing a very unusual daring outfit. Trouser legs of the star reach the buttocks.

British model demi rose, known by the nickname “the British Kardashian”, starred in a spicy and unusual way. New photo she posted on his page on Instagram, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to korrespondent.net.

Rose posing on the balcony with glass railings, his hand on the wall. Shot the star chose a white bodice with a single strap barely covering the chest.

Black pants stars reach the top of the thigh, high boots, and then holding on through panties of the same material with a decorative drawstring. The image of the rose complements the white handbag with a short handle and a high tail.

