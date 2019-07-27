The British lived for 33 years, all alone! That’s what happened to her and her castle
English, Cornelia Bailey, bought the castle from the times of the seventeenth century in 1980. Then she was young and rich — spent 75 thousand pounds only to buy, and another three hundred and fifty thousand to repair this splendor.
When the restoration was completed, the castle began to attract a variety of tourists and tours have become an additional income for Cornelia.
It would seem that everything is fine: money, a huge house… But no, the woman was not able to find love and a serious relationship, and every year, the castle became less people. Eventually Cornelia kicked even housekeepers and left completely alone.
So the woman spent the last thirty years, is absolutely not taking care of your castle. Gradually the structure has lost its former splendor, breaking and fading.
And then the British began to pursue a TV show showing how lead in divine form abandoned houses and even apartments, and the castle Bailey was the perfect option.
At first, Cornelia didn’t agree to the proposal, but still lost, demanding that the cleaning was carried out solely with water and rags – the woman was afraid that the chemo will ruin the interior.
In the end, after long persuasion, the British agreed to the use of any methods, and participants were allowed to move in the gentle of chemistry. They coped for a few days, the result is simply amazing!
House licked to Shine, but will Bailey to maintain that purity?