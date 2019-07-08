The British Mi5 is investigating ‘Russian conspiracy’ to influence the Ministry of security, in which the Russians helped the Lord and sir (PHOTO)

Last week British media reported that the counterintelligence Мі5 launched an investigation against Russian lobbying campaign, aimed at putting pressure on the National Agency for combating crime in the UK, in the interests of the two Russian businessmen to seek warrant of arrest of property against another businessman living in London – in-law of the Russian coal magnate Alexander Shchukin, who is currently under house arrest in Novosibirsk on charges of bribing the head of the IC in the Kemerovo region.

According to International Policy Digest, citing The Sunday Times, led the campaign to lobby there were several people:

– a Russian lawyer Andrey Lyakhov, which in 2017 was denied the right to practice law in the UK due to the proceedings around fake e-mails;

is a British entrepreneur, Russophile Patrick Newman (he received for his services 20 thousand pounds), it is associated with the financial interests of the mining industry and a former member of the liberal Democrats Lord Rassillon;

– the Lord Razzall, organized a dinner in the House of lords to represent this “cause”, it was attended by Russian experts;

– representatives of the PR company Sans Frontières Associates, owned by the famous British strategist Lord Timothy bell – “the guru of PR” who worked for Margaret Thatcher, Boris Berezovsky and Alexander Lukashenko;

– sir Henry Bellingham – former Minister for Europe and America, a member of Parliament, one of the official representatives of the Prime Minister on trade issues;

– the entire campaign was funded through the American lawyer Russian-born Emanuel Zeltser, known for his participation in the division of an inheritance, the partner of Boris Berezovsky, Badri Patarkatsishvili.

This group of Russian and British citizens tried to influence the decisions of the authorities of great Britain using the British media, by posting the required information and advertising, as well as alluding to the close ties with Russian high-ranking officials – the state Russian Ambassador to Britain Alexander Yakovenko and the heads of the Investigative Committee of Russia.

Sir Henry Bellingham sent an official letter to the Ministry of internal Affairs of great Britain. And the Lord Russell sent a letter to the head of the RF IC Alexander Bastrykin with a request to conduct a joint British investigation into the activities of Russian coal magnate and its assets.

Then sir Bellingham convinced the Minister of security of Ben Wallace to raise the question about Alexander Schukin, his son-in-law and his assets in the National Agency for combating crime, which is an independent and protected from political influence by the office. The investigation was scheduled to open at the request of Unexplained Wealth Orders (inquiry about the unclear sources of state), in the context of the 2017 law on financial crimes (Criminal Finances Act).

However, security Minister, Ben Wallace, inquiries on the case and figuring out who is behind it, received information that one of its active lobbyists, – lawyer Andrey Lyakhov – in our emails stated that the campaign against him. and his family is held with the active support of Wallace. Then security Minister at once addressed to Mi5 and gave the counter-intelligence all the information available to it.

As notes the edition, such “attack” to put pressure on the higher British officials was made possible thanks to the close interlacing of the interests of the private and public sectors in Russia, where corruption and bribery are a major problem at all levels of government – from the most primitive and everyday bribery in the ranks of the traffic police to the most sophisticated financial ties between the officials of the Kremlin and Russian oligarchs. These twisted and tangled communication is now not only controlled much of the Russian economy, but reached the international level, taking the hostage diplomacy is the pursuit of certain private interests.

“The goal” Russian lobbying campaign became Russian-British businessman Ildar Uzbekov, son-in-law who is in Russia under the arrest of one of the founders of the holding “Sibuglemet” Alexander Schukin and his wife Helen (daughter Shchukin). After Shchukin was detained Uzbeks became the actual Trustee his remaining assets in Russia, including the Polosukhinskaya coal mine. A group of individuals representing Russian interests, would deprive uzbekova and his wife British citizenship, confiscate their property and finances held in banks of England, and deported to Russia.

According to Ildar Uzbekov, this whole operation was coordinated by the Russian businessman who is trying to illegally seize Russian assets Shchukin. The Sunday Times publishing an article about the beginning of the investigation Mi5 against Russian lobbying, did not disclose the name of the customer this campaign. However, International Policy Digest, with reference to the Shchukin-in-law writes that this is a coal businessman Ruslan Rostovtsev and his partner Rustem the. In the last two years Rostovtsev lost a number of courts in various jurisdictions to its former partner Alexander Schukin. And Rustem forestry nail Magdeev called a former assistant to the head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

Uzbeks’m sure the PR campaign in London was organized in the eve of new trials and for the sake of pressure on them. As he told in interview “to the Ribbon.ru”, all “those who have paid for it, who directly participated in the negotiations, known to us, also they are known to the police and counterintelligence”.

“This is due to our long conflict with Ruslan Rostovtsev… Matter goes to court, which, in my opinion, Rostovtseva almost no chance. Therefore, it was necessary to put pressure on me, to discredit me as a person, as a witness in the case against Rostovtsev, and to that end was organized the campaign… of Course, there are indirect interests, such as the attempt to seize the mine “Polosukhinskaya”, which belongs to our family…,” said the Uzbeks.

“I think it’s obvious, at least to me, the fact that he had violated the rules of conduct such lobbying activities. Perhaps in the course of the investigation the question arises about the role played by parliamentarians in communicating with employees as intelligence and counterintelligence in other countries…” – said the businessman.

Mi5, began the investigation to establish the facts of this “lobbying attack”, as well as all persons who took part in it, will undoubtedly raise questions about the role played in this case British parliamentarians, and whether their actions are selfless.

Lord Razzall said that did not take money for participating in this campaign, sir Bellingham also denies that he received any reward for their “tips”. As noted by the International Policy Digest, if so, then sir Henry Bellingham acted as a “useful idiot” to those who represented Russian interests, though, and tried to distance himself from them, correctly reasoning that this PR company “can easily turn into a scandalous story to the press.”

The case focused public attention on another issue: in the British Parliament and the London business community has long been firmly rooted the members of different PR agencies and politicians-the spin doctors who serve the interests of a dubious Russian individuals And entities. this fact not only undermines the credibility of British democracy, but destructive to the official activities of state departments and agencies.