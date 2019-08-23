The British newspaper the Guardian caught in a scandal, calling the Russian Crimea
Thursday, August 22, the British newspaper the Guardian published in the category “Best photo Thursday” picture taken in Sudak taking place there the 5th festival of arts “Tavrida”. The photo was accompanied by the caption begins with the words Crimea, Russia, which means “Crimea, Russia”.
In social networks immediately drew attention to it and put the publication criticized. It turns out that The Guardian has recognized the annexation of Crimea by Russia.
The leadership of the newspaper has tried to solve the problem a little blood — the photo caption was changed, removing the word Russia. However, this option raises many questions for position papers. The use of the word “Crimea” without qualification suggests that The Guardian questioned the affiliation of the Peninsula. And it especially hurts the eyes on the eve of the independence Day of Ukraine.
