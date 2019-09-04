The British Parliament banned hard Brexit
Wednesday, September 4, the House of Commons (the lower house of the British Parliament) by a majority of votes has approved in the first reading a bill that prohibits the government Boris Johnson to implement a British exit from the EU without an agreement with Brussels, which shall reflect the terms Brexit. Such a “divorce” London to Brussels is called “hard”. Johnson repeatedly promised that will carry out Brexit October 31, 2019 with the agreement or without it.
Below the new law came into force, it still must be approved by the House of lords (the upper chamber of the British Parliament) and sign Queen Elizabeth II. And before that, the draft document must be taken in the third reading. Now he is sent to the relevant parliamentary Committee. In the project you can still make changes.
In its current form, the document obliges the Prime Minister until 19 October to the Parliament the approval of the transaction with the EU Brexit or exit of Britain from the EU without an agreement. If this does not happen, the Prime Minister needs to request from Brussels a reprieve until January 31, 2020. The text of the letter that the Prime Minister needs to send the EU, approved in advance and fixed by the House of Commons.
If the European Union responds with a different date, the Prime Minister has two days to accept the offer. During this time members of the house of Commons, not the government, have the opportunity to reject the EU proposal.
As already reported “FACTS”, Johnson was threatened in the case of the bill to put the question of holding early parliamentary elections. He even named the date — October 15, 2019. In addition, he promised to exclude from the Conservative party 21 members of the house of Commons, who had intended to vote in support of the document.
